Resolute Investments Sells 33,282 SF Medical Outpatient Building in Greenwood Village, Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. — Resolute Investments has completed the sale of Landmark Medical Center, a medical outpatient building and ambulatory surgery center in Greenwood Village, to SG Property Services for an undisclosed price. Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Jesse Greshin and Trent Jemmett of CBRE U.S. Healthcare Capital Markets partnered with Dann Burke, Stephani Gaskins and Anna Schornstein of CBRE’s Denver Healthcare Leasing to represent the seller in the deal.

Located at 5351 S. Rosyln St., the three-story, 33,282-square-foot Landmark Medical Center was fully leased at the time of sale, with AdventHealth as the anchor tenant. The building’s surgical center features two operating rooms with a focus on hand, food and ankle, knees and shoulder surgeries. The surgery center is a joint venture between the physicians and SCA Health, which is owned by Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group.