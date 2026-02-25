Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Resolution Real Estate Arranges $9.4M Sale of Midtown Manhattan Office, Retail Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Resolution Real Estate, a member of NAI Global, has arranged the $9.4 million sale of an 18,500-square-foot office and retail building in Midtown Manhattan. The seven-story building at 5 E. 47th St. was completed in 1920 and was vacant at the time of sale. Jonata Dayan and Jeffrey Zund of Resolution Real Estate represented the buyer, Liberty Bagels, which plans to occupy about half the space, in the transaction. David Schectman, Abbe Kassin and Lipa Lieberman of Meridian Capital Group represented the seller, private investor Walter Samuels.

