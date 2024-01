MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Resort Lifestyle Communities has opened Parkers Bend, a 128-unit independent living community in Moorestown, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. Parkers Bend offers 128 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Residents have access to multiple dining options and venues as well as various social activities, travel programs and health and wellness initiatives. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.