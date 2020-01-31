REBusinessOnline

Resort Lifestyle Communities Plans $30M Active Adult Community in Columbia, South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, South Carolina, Southeast

Lakeview Retirement Community will offer units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Resort Lifestyle Communities (RLC) has unveiled plans for Lakeview Retirement Community, an active adult property in Columbia. The 180,000-square-foot property will offer units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Development costs are estimated at $30 million. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11. Although services will not be offered directly, residents needing care are free to contract with a home health provider, according to RLC.

