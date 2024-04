NORWOOD, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Resource Realty has arranged a 71,870-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Norwood. Alfred Sanzari Enterprises owns the 111,300-square-foot building at 335 Chestnut St., which sits on six acres within Norwood Industrial Park and has 11 loading docks. Dan Whitehead of Resource Realty negotiated the deal on behalf of the tenant, footwear products manufacturer OrthoFeet Inc.