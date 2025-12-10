Resource Realty Negotiates 158,440 SF Industrial Lease in East Hanover, New Jersey

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey (RRNNJ) has negotiated a 158,440-square-foot industrial lease in East Hanover, about 25 miles west of New York City. The tenant, J&J’s Tri-State Delivery Service, will occupy the entire building at 903 Murray Road, which is located within the 1.2 million-square-foot Ridgedale Industrial Park. Tom Consiglio and Scott Peck of RRNNJ represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. John Friedland of United Realty Advisors represented the tenant.