Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheast

Resource Realty Negotiates 158,440 SF Industrial Lease in East Hanover, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey (RRNNJ) has negotiated a 158,440-square-foot industrial lease in East Hanover, about 25 miles west of New York City. The tenant, J&J’s Tri-State Delivery Service, will occupy the entire building at 903 Murray Road, which is located within the 1.2 million-square-foot Ridgedale Industrial Park. Tom Consiglio and Scott Peck of RRNNJ represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. John Friedland of United Realty Advisors represented the tenant.

You may also like

LYND Group Acquires 110-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in...

Labshares Signs 58,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in...

HLCI Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Industrial Project...

Trademark Welcomes Seven New Tenants to Mixed-Use Development...

TruCore Industrial Acquires Two Facilities Totaling 58,000 SF...

Ivybrook Academy to Open Daycare, Preschool in The...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $250M in Financing for...

CBRE Negotiates 128,749 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion...

DH Property Holdings Buys Industrial Property in Metro...