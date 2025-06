RANDOLPH, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Resource Realty has negotiated the $4.5 million sale of a 28,000-square-foot industrial building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Randolph. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 273 Franklin Road was completed in 1991 and features a clear height of 12 feet and two dock-high loading doors. Tom Consiglio of Resource Realty represented the buyer, Commerce Park Investors, in the transaction.