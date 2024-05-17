Resource Realty Negotiates 42,116 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in East Hanover, New Jersey

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Resource Realty has negotiated a 42,116-square-foot industrial lease renewal in East Hanover, about 30 miles west of New York City. The 198,000-square-foot building at 905 Murray Road was built on 9.1 acres in 1963. Tom Consiglio and Scott Peck of Resource Realty represented the landlord, Morgan Stanley, in the lease negotiations. Steve Sander of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, Givaudan Fragrances Corp., a Swiss company that provides scents for the food, beverage and cosmetics industries. Givaudan has been a tenant at the property since 2009.