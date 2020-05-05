Restaurant Properties Group Announces Formation, Opens Metro Dallas Office
ADDISON, TEXAS — Real estate veteran Andy Anderson, formerly of Henry S. Miller, has formed Restaurant Properties Group, a new firm providing brokerage and consulting services to investors, owners and occupants of restaurant real estate. The company’s new office is located at 15305 Dallas Parkway in Addison on the city’s north side.
