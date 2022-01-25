Restaurant Properties Group Negotiates Sale of 85,000 SF Office Building in Metro Dallas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Dallas-based Restaurant Properties Group has negotiated the sale of Atrium at North Creek, an 85,000-square-foot office building located at 2929 N. Central Expressway in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1983 and renovated in 2001. Andy Anderson of Restaurant Properties Group represented the buyer, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Tom Strohbehn of Younger Partners represented the seller, a limited partnership.