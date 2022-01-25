REBusinessOnline

Restaurant Properties Group Negotiates Sale of 85,000 SF Office Building in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Dallas-based Restaurant Properties Group has negotiated the sale of Atrium at North Creek, an 85,000-square-foot office building located at 2929 N. Central Expressway in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1983 and renovated in 2001. Andy Anderson of Restaurant Properties Group represented the buyer, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Tom Strohbehn of Younger Partners represented the seller, a limited partnership.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  