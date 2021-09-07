Restaurant Supplies Provider Buys 71,280 SF Warehouse in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Brooklyn-based restaurant supplies distributor BakeDeco/Kerekes has purchased a 71,280-square-foot warehouse located at 6950 Sherman Lane in Pennsauken, located outside of Philadelphia. Ian Richman and Marc Isdaner of Colliers International represented the buyer in the transaction. The buyer will also occupy the building, which features a clear height of 24 feet and nine loading docks. Marc Policarpo of Westfield Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller.