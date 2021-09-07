REBusinessOnline

Restaurant Supplies Provider Buys 71,280 SF Warehouse in Pennsauken, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

6950-Sherman-Lane-Pennsauken-New-Jersey

The industrial property at 6950 Sherman Lane in Pennsauken, New Jersey, totals 71,280 square feet.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Brooklyn-based restaurant supplies distributor BakeDeco/Kerekes has purchased a 71,280-square-foot warehouse located at 6950 Sherman Lane in Pennsauken, located outside of Philadelphia. Ian Richman and Marc Isdaner of Colliers International represented the buyer in the transaction. The buyer will also occupy the building, which features a clear height of 24 feet and nine loading docks. Marc Policarpo of Westfield Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews