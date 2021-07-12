REBusinessOnline

Restaurant Technology Provider Tock Signs 51,000 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

Tock will occupy the fifth and sixth floors of 320 N. Sangamon beginning in January.

CHICAGO — Tock, a restaurant technology provider, has signed a 51,000-square-foot office lease at 320 N. Sangamon in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The company provides restaurants with a system for streamlining reservations, events, takeout and delivery. Tock plans to take occupancy of the fifth and sixth floors in January 2022. Developer and owner Tishman Speyer recently completed 320 N. Sangamon in partnership with Chicago-based Mark Goodman & Associates. Ellen May, Adam Mitchel and Olivia Parker of Tishman Speyer are the property’s leasing agents. Solomon Cordwell Buenz was the architect. Website building and e-commerce platform Squarespace acquired Tock in March of this year.

