FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Restoration 1, which provides solutions for properties damaged by water, fire or mold, has signed a 10,060-square-foot industrial lease in North Fort Worth. The building at 13019 Harmon Road comprises six suites and features 25-foot clear heights. Jen Martin of TX Business Parks represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Harmon Condos LLC, in the lease negotiations. Richard Hitz of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant.