Restoration Hardware Opens RH Marin, The Gallery at the Village in Corte Madera, California

RH Marin, The Galley at the Village, offers nearly 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space creating an immersive retail environment for RH’s design offerings.

CORTE MADERA, CALIF. — RH has opened RH Marin, The Gallery at the Village, the brand’s newest physical location and the first design gallery in California. The property is located at 1750 Redwood Highway in Corte Madera.

Totaling nearly 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, the three-level property features artistic installations of luxury home furnishings in a gallery setting, including spaces devoted to RH Interiors, RH Modern, RH Rugs and Outdoor. Additionally, RH Marin features an interactive RH Interior Design Firm & Atelier that provides professional design services.

The property also includes RH Rooftop Restaurant and a climate-controlled wine bar.

