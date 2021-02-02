Restoration Hardware Signs 62,000 SF Industrial Lease Near San Antonio

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — California-based retailer Restoration Hardware (RH) has signed a 62,000-square-foot industrial lease at Enterprise Industrial Park, a speculative development located in the San Antonio suburb of Schertz. The tenant will lease space at Building VI, which features 30-foot clear heights, trailer storage and office space. John Colglazier with Colglazier Properties represented the landlord, a joint venture between Atlanta-based Robinson Weeks and New Mexico-based Titan Development, in the lease negotiations. Kyle Mueller of JLL represented RH.