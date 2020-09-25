REBusinessOnline

Retail by MONA Launches Leasing, Advisory Firm in New York City

Posted on by in Company News, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Brandon Singer, formerly of Cushman & Wakefield, has launched Retail by MONA, a leasing and advisory firm that will serve New York City. MONA is an acronym for Making of a New Age. The company has strategic partnerships with property owners including Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs, founders of RFR Holding. Singer will serve as CEO of the new entity, which will offer both tenant and landlord representation services. Michael Cody, also formerly with Cushman & Wakefield, will serve as director and co-founder.

