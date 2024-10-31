Retail Connection Breaks Ground on 150,000 SF Shopping Center in Metro Austin

MANOR, TEXAS — Dallas-based advisory firm The Retail Connection, through its affiliate Connected Development Services, has broken ground on a 150,000-square-foot shopping center in metro Austin. Manor Crossing will be located on the state capital’s eastern outskirts within a 63-acre site at the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 290 and FM 973 that will also be home to a 101,000-square-foot H-E-B grocery store. The center will comprise four buildings on 18 acres. Tenants that have already committed to Manor Crossing include T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Planet Fitness, Five Below, Rack Room Shoes, Jersey Mike’s, James Avery, McAlister’s, Mattress Firm, Tropical Smoothie Café and Tomlinson’s Feed. Cuaso Design Studio and ICON Architecture are leading design of the project, and Flynn Construction is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for 2026.