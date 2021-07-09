REBusinessOnline

Retail Equities Sells 352,666 SF East Hills Mall in Bakersfield, California for $7.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — Modesto-based Retail Equities has completed the disposition of East Hills Malls, a vacant shopping center situated on 38 acres in Bakersfield. A partnership between Steve Zimmerman of ZDI and Michael Heslov of Soboroff Partners acquired the asset for $7.2 million.

Located at 2800-3200 Mall View Road, the 352,666-square-foot property was initially developed by the Hahn Co. in 1988. The property was formerly called City Lights at East Hills.

Orbell Ovaness, Ara Rostamian and Aren Ohanian of Marcus & Millichap’s Los Angeles office represented the seller in the deal. Vincent Roche of Cushman & Wakefield/Pacific consulted on the transaction.

