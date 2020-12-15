REBusinessOnline

Retail Insite, JLL Broker $10.6M Sale of Three Retail Pads at Vista Terrace Marketplace in Vista, California

O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dunkin Donuts, AT&T and Verizon Wireless are tenants at the three retail pad sites at Vista Terrace Marketplace in Vista, Calif.

VISTA, CALIF. — Retail Insite and JLL have arranged the sale of a portion of Vista Terrace Marketplace, a retail property in Vista. Black Lion Investment Group sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $10.6 million.

The transaction included three retail pads occupied by O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dunkin Donuts, AT&T and Verizon Wireless.

Brian Pyke and Connor Stevens of Retail Insite, along with Daniel Tyner and Gleb Lvovich of JLL, handled the transaction. Black Lion still owns two pad site and the anchor building at the retail center.

