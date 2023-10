VISTA, CALIF. — Retail Insite has arranged the sale of a vacant retail building located at 940 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Vista, approximately 40 miles north of San Diego. Albertsons Inc. sold the asset to SK Vista LLC for $4.3 million.

The buyer plans to open a specialty Indian grocery store at the 27,300-square-foot property, which was formerly a Vons supermarket.

Mike Moser of Retail Insite represented the seller in the deal.