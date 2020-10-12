REBusinessOnline

Retail Planning Opens Publix-Anchored Shopping Center Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

The 48,387-square-foot Publix is located at the intersection of Matt Highway and Bannister Road within Matt Town Center in Cumming, Ga., 48 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

CUMMING, GA. — Retail Planning Corp. has opened a Publix grocery store within Matt Town Center in Cumming on Friday, Oct. 9. The 48,387-square-foot store is located at the intersection of Matt Highway and Bannister Road, 48 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Other tenants at the center include Reveille Café, Laredo’s Cantina & Taqueria, Peaches & Pine, Great Clips, Alpha Nail Salon and The UPS Store. Hill Foley Rossi & Associates LLC was the architect, and RW Smith Co. was the general contractor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  