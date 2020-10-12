Retail Planning Opens Publix-Anchored Shopping Center Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

The 48,387-square-foot Publix is located at the intersection of Matt Highway and Bannister Road within Matt Town Center in Cumming, Ga., 48 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

CUMMING, GA. — Retail Planning Corp. has opened a Publix grocery store within Matt Town Center in Cumming on Friday, Oct. 9. The 48,387-square-foot store is located at the intersection of Matt Highway and Bannister Road, 48 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Other tenants at the center include Reveille Café, Laredo’s Cantina & Taqueria, Peaches & Pine, Great Clips, Alpha Nail Salon and The UPS Store. Hill Foley Rossi & Associates LLC was the architect, and RW Smith Co. was the general contractor.