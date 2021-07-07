REBusinessOnline

Retail REIT Phillips Edison & Co. Launches IPO

CINCINNATI — Phillips Edison & Co. Inc. (PECO) has filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer 17 million shares of its common stock to the public. The Cincinnati-based shopping center REIT also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.5 million shares of its common stock.

The initial public offering (IPO) price is expected to be between $28 and $31 per share. Adjusting for the one-for-three reverse stock split that was executed on July 2, the IPO price would be expected to be between $9.33 and $10.33 per share. PECO expects to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “PECO.”

The company says it will use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to pay off its $375 million unsecured term loan, fund external growth with property acquisitions and fund other general corporate uses. As of March 31, PECO owned equity interests in 300 real estate properties.

