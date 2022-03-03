REBusinessOnline

Retailers Merge: Aaron’s to Acquire BrandsMart USA for $230M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

ATLANTA AND FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Atlanta-based furniture retailer The Aaron’s Co. Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BrandsMart U.S.A. Founded in 1977, BrandsMart is one of the leading appliance and consumer electronics retailers in the Southeast, with 10 stores in Florida and Georgia. For the 12 months that ended Dec. 25, 2021, BrandsMart generated revenues of $757 million.

Total consideration is approximately $230 million in cash, subject to certain closing adjustments, and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Upon closing of the transaction, the BrandsMart business will report to Aaron’s president, Steve Olsen, and continue to be headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Additionally, Aaron’s will acquire 100 percent of the outstanding equity interests of Interbond Corp. of America, which does business as BrandsMart U.S.A., from the Perlman family for consideration at closing of $230 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments.

BofA Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to Aaron’s and Jones Day is acting as legal advisor. Cassel Salpeter & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to BrandsMart and Cooley LLP is acting as legal advisor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  