Rethink Community Buys Land in East Nashville, Plans to Develop Mixed-Use Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Rethink Community, a New York-based real estate development firm and investment manager of social impact projects in urban areas, purchased 21 acres on Nashville’s east side for a new development dubbed Rethink Community – Nashville. The site is two miles north of downtown Nashville and a half-mile from Oracle Corp.’s upcoming 65-acre campus.

Rethink Community, a subsidiary of Rethink Capital Partners and a division of Seavest Investment Group, plans to build workforce apartments, for-sale townhomes, lofts and neighborhood retail and dining at the site, as well as a one-acre public park. Once complete, the firm plans to deliver programs and services for residents.

BlackBirch Capital acted as exclusive advisor to Rethink Community on the capital raise for the project.

In addition to Nashville, Rethink Community has projects in the development pipeline in Atlanta, Cleveland, Durham and Portland.

