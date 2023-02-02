Rethink Healthcare Real Estate Buys 36,101 SF Emergency Hospital in Mansfield, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Rethink Healthcare Real Estate, a New York-based investment firm, has purchased a 36,101-square-foot emergency hospital located in the southern Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield. Emerus operates the facility, which opened about seven years ago. Rethink acquired the property in a joint venture with global investment management firm Heitman. An affiliate of First Citizens Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal, which was arranged by BlackBirch Capital.