REBusinessOnline

Rethink Healthcare Real Estate Buys 36,101 SF Emergency Hospital in Mansfield, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Rethink Healthcare Real Estate, a New York-based investment firm, has purchased a 36,101-square-foot emergency hospital located in the southern Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield. Emerus operates the facility, which opened about seven years ago. Rethink acquired the property in a joint venture with global investment management firm Heitman. An affiliate of First Citizens Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal, which was arranged by BlackBirch Capital.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  