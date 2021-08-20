Reuten Associates, Metropolis Unveil Plans for 195-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Closter, New Jersey

The site of Residences at Reuten Park in Closter, New Jersey, currently houses WWII-era manufacturing buildings that have become obsolete.

CLOSTER, N.J. — Reuten Associates and Metropolis Property Group have unveiled plans for a new 195-unit seniors housing community that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Closter. The property will be situated within Reuten Corporate Park and will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include private outdoor social spaces, an outdoor dining courtyard, multiple indoor dining areas, a café, pool, a spa/salon and fitness center, cinema, game room, community gardens, fire pits and walking trails. A tentative groundbreaking date was not disclosed, but construction is expected to last 14 to 16 months.