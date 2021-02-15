REBusinessOnline

Revel Communities Opens 146-Unit Independent Living Property in Issaquah, Washington

Revel Issaquah feature 146 independent living apartments for seniors.

ISSAQUAH, WASH. — Revel Communities, a division of The Wolff Co., has opened Revel Issaquah, a 146-unit independent living community in the Seattle suburb of Issaquah.

As Revel’s third community in Washington State, the property is located less than 20 miles outside Seattle and just outside of downtown Issaquah across from Lake Sammamish, providing residents with easy access to art galleries, shopping and entertainment.

