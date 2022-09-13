Revel Communities Opens Independent Living Development in Folsom, California

Revel Folsom is The Wolff Co.’s newest independent living community in Folsom, Calif.

FOLSOM, CALIF. — Revel Communities, a division of The Wolff Company representing a portfolio of independent living communities, has opened its newest property, Revel Folsom.

Located 35 miles outside of Sacramento, Revel Folsom will feature views of the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The size and number of units were not disclosed. Alicia Rist is the community’s executive director.

Revel Folsom is the latest expansion for Revel across the Western U.S. and will join Revel Palm Desert and Revel Lodi as the brand’s third independent living community in California in two years.