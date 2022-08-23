REBusinessOnline

Revel Communities Opens Two Independent Living Properties in Scottsdale, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Revel-Scottsdale-AZ

Revel Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., features 157 residences for seniors.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Revel Communities has completed construction of Revel Scottsdale and Revel Legacy, both independent living communities in Scottsdale.

Then properties are the 12th and 13th independent living communities the brand has opened since launching in 2018, and its first two in Arizona.

Revel Scottsdale offers 157 units near the bustling shops and dining of Old Town Scottsdale, with rents starting at $3,695 per month. Revel Legacy offers 169 units among the mountain views of North Scottsdale with rents starting at $3,795 per month.

