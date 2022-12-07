REBusinessOnline

Revere Capital Signs 8,000 SF Office Lease in North Dallas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based investment management firm Revere Capital has signed an 8,000-square-foot office lease at Premier Place, a 457,901-square-foot building located at 5910 N. Central Expressway in Dallas. The transit-oriented building houses a 62,000-square-foot Life Time fitness center, outdoor amenity space and a conference center. CBRE represented Revere Capital in the lease negotiations. Glenstar Properties owns Premier Place.

