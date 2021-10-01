REBusinessOnline

Revitalist Signs 3,765 SF Office Lease in Novi, Michigan

NOVI, MICH. — Revitalist LLC has signed a 3,765-square-foot office lease at Americore Office Center in Novi. The company specializes in treatments for pain management and mental health. Andrew Bower and Steve Eisenshtadt of Friedman Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease transaction. The landlord was not disclosed. Constructed in 1987, Americore Office Center rises three stories and spans 25,500 square feet.

