Located at 118 N. Tejon St. in Colorado Springs, Colo., The DeGraff Building offers 34,160 square feet of restaurant and office space.
Revitalization Unlimited Acquires 34,160 SF Mixed-Use DeGraff Building in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Revitalization Unlimited has purchased The DeGraff Building, a mixed-use property at 118 N. Tejon St. in Colorado Springs. Terms of the transaction were not released. The four-story, 34,160-square-foot building features 18 rental units, 16 of which are currently leased. For the past decade, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew has occupied the first floor and basement, while the upper floors are used as office space. Built in 1897, The DeGraff Building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

