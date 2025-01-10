Friday, January 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriOffice

Revitalization Unlimited Invests $3.2M for Historic Garment House Office Building in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Revitalization Unlimited, a fund dedicated to preserving historically significant U.S. real estate and legacy industrial businesses, has unveiled plans to invest $3.2 million in the renovation of The Garment House, an historic office building in downtown Kansas City. Revitalization Unlimited is collaborating with property owner 10 Broadway LLC and Haith & Co. Inc. Revitalization Unlimited has committed $3.2 million to the restoration, with an additional $3 to $4 million allocated for renovations. Plans include modern upgrades and the creation of a diverse tenant mix featuring restaurants, bars, catering spaces and entertainment venues. Targeted rents are projected at $20 per square foot, with $1 million in tenant improvement allowances available for qualifying tenants.

You may also like

Partnership to Develop 800,000 SF Data Center Campus...

Affinius Capital Provides $77.4M Construction Loan for Fort...

Trademark Tops Out 321-Unit Vickery Apartments in Downtown...

CBG Real Estate to Undertake 165-Room Hotel Redevelopment...

Piatt Cos. Unveils Plans for $600M Riverfront Mixed-Use...

Newmark Brokers $360M Sale of Two Park Avenue...

Waterton Provides $69.2M Senior Construction Loan for Apartment...

Sciame Construction Signs 37,206 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Core Industrial Realty Arranges Sale of 356,000 SF...