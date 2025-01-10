Revitalization Unlimited Invests $3.2M for Historic Garment House Office Building in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Revitalization Unlimited, a fund dedicated to preserving historically significant U.S. real estate and legacy industrial businesses, has unveiled plans to invest $3.2 million in the renovation of The Garment House, an historic office building in downtown Kansas City. Revitalization Unlimited is collaborating with property owner 10 Broadway LLC and Haith & Co. Inc. Revitalization Unlimited has committed $3.2 million to the restoration, with an additional $3 to $4 million allocated for renovations. Plans include modern upgrades and the creation of a diverse tenant mix featuring restaurants, bars, catering spaces and entertainment venues. Targeted rents are projected at $20 per square foot, with $1 million in tenant improvement allowances available for qualifying tenants.