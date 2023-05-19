Revitate Cherry Tree Acquires 96-Unit Workforce Housing Property in Lawrenceburg, Indiana

LAWRENCEBURG, IND. — Revitate Cherry Tree has acquired Tuscany Bay, a 96-unit workforce housing property located in Lawrenceburg, about 26 miles west of Cincinnati. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 1999, Tuscany Bay is situated near the newly developed Amazon Air Hub, a $1.5 billion air cargo facility totaling 800,000 square feet. Amenities at the property include an upgraded clubhouse, pool, playground, TV room and fitness center. The acquisition marks the close of the Revitate Cherry Tree Multifamily Fund I LP, which has been utilized to purchase six properties totaling 841 units.