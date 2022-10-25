REBusinessOnline

Revitate Cherry Tree Acquires Two Workforce Housing Communities in Indiana for $44.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is Beech Grove, a 182-unit community in Jeffersonville.

ELKHART AND JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Revitate Cherry Tree (RevCT) has acquired two workforce housing communities in Indiana for $44.5 million. Built in 1970, Walnut Trails is a 210-unit, garden-style community in Elkhart. Constructed in 1972, Beech Grove is a 182-unit community in Jeffersonville.

RevCT says the acquisition of these two properties advances the firm’s overall strategy of preserving and enhancing workforce housing opportunities for families across the Midwest. Both of these properties cater to working-class residents such as those employed by local governments or in industries like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and education. Workforce housing is defined as housing affordable to households earning between 60 and 120 percent of area median income.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  