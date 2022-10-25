Revitate Cherry Tree Acquires Two Workforce Housing Communities in Indiana for $44.5M

Pictured is Beech Grove, a 182-unit community in Jeffersonville.

ELKHART AND JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Revitate Cherry Tree (RevCT) has acquired two workforce housing communities in Indiana for $44.5 million. Built in 1970, Walnut Trails is a 210-unit, garden-style community in Elkhart. Constructed in 1972, Beech Grove is a 182-unit community in Jeffersonville.

RevCT says the acquisition of these two properties advances the firm’s overall strategy of preserving and enhancing workforce housing opportunities for families across the Midwest. Both of these properties cater to working-class residents such as those employed by local governments or in industries like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and education. Workforce housing is defined as housing affordable to households earning between 60 and 120 percent of area median income.