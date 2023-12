HOUSTON — Locally based firm RE:VIVE Development has completed Stomping Grounds, a project in Houston’s Heights neighborhood that consists of 26,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 10,000 square feet of open green space. The site spans three acres. Tenants include local operators such as Rooster & Rice, Bollo Woodfired Pizza, Sonoma Wine & Cheese, Luloo’s Day & Night and Fat Cat Creamery.