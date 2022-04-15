REBusinessOnline

Revolution Brewing Purchases 128,422 SF Industrial Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The fully leased building is located at 3330-3360 N. Kedzie Ave.

CHICAGO — Revolution Brewing, the largest independently owned brewery in Illinois, has purchased a 128,422-square-foot industrial property located on North Kedzie Avenue in Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The building features clear heights ranging from 18 to 24 feet, 14 docks and one drive-in door. Mike Senner and Alex Kritt of Colliers represented the seller, a private investment group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  