Revolution Brewing Purchases 128,422 SF Industrial Property in Chicago
CHICAGO — Revolution Brewing, the largest independently owned brewery in Illinois, has purchased a 128,422-square-foot industrial property located on North Kedzie Avenue in Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The building features clear heights ranging from 18 to 24 feet, 14 docks and one drive-in door. Mike Senner and Alex Kritt of Colliers represented the seller, a private investment group.
