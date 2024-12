FAIRVIEW, TEXAS — Revolving Kitchen has opened a 30,000-square-foot food hall at 146 Town Place in Fairview, a northern suburb of Dallas. The food hall will feature 34 fully equipped commercial kitchen spaces ranging in size from 260 to 1,100 square feet. Operators that have already committed to Revolving Kitchen Fairview include Brooklyn Bagels, Chanko Nutrition and Emmy J’s Pizza. Lincoln Property Co. owns the building.