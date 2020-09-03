RevOZ, Argosy Plan Redevelopment of 127,000 SF Office Building in Sacramento

The joint venture plans to redevelop the 127,000-square-foot office building at 660 J St. in Sacramento into a mix of office and retail space.

SACRAMENTO — RevOZ Capital has formed a joint venture with Argosy Real Estate Partners to purchase a 127,000-square-foot office property located at 660 J St. in downtown Sacramento. SG Downtown LLC, an affiliate of the Sacramento Kings ownership group, sold the building for an undisclosed price.

The joint venture plans to rehabilitate and re-image the four-story building into a mix of office and retail space to complement the recently completed Downtown Commons (DoCo) sports and entertainment district. Renovation plans include redesigning the building to LEED-certification standards, re-skinning the building’s exterior, recreating a lobby, adding on-site amenities, creating new outdoor space, updating restrooms and modernizing building systems.

LPA is serving as architect and Cushman & Wakefield will market the property upon completion in late 2021.