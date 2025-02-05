RevPAR, Room Revenue Grow for Extended-Stay Hotels in Fourth-Quarter 2024

ATLANTA — Several key performance indicators are trending positively for the extended-stay hotel sector, according to research from Atlanta-based The Highland Group. Extended-stay hotels are lodging properties that have flexible rental options for guests, many of whom choose to rent for weeks or months at a time.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue per available room (RevPAR) and room revenue for the extended-stay sector increased by 3 percent and 6.1 percent year-over-year, respectively. Additionally, total occupancy in the fourth quarter hovered at 72.7 percent, which is the highest fourth-quarter occupancy rate in the past three years and a full 12 percentage points above the overall U.S. hotel sector.

“Extended-stay demand growth in fourth-quarter 2024 was the largest quarterly increase in three years and well ahead of the accelerating gain in supply,” says Mark Skinner, partner at The Highland Group.