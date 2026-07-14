Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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DevelopmentIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

REXA Nears Completion of 110,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Middleborough, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. — REXA Inc., a provider of engineered process control solutions, is nearing completion of a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Middleborough, located south of Boston. REXA purchased a parcel within The Campus at Canopy Drive, an approximately 700,000-square-foot development owned by VMD Cos., in fall 2025 for $6.6 million. The facility features a clear height of 28 feet and 20,000 square feet of office space. CBRE is the leasing agent for The Campus at Canopy Drive.

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