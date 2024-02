MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — Rexel USA Inc. and Everlight Solar LLC have fully leased a recently completed industrial building in Menomonee Falls. The two tenants are leasing 59,388 square feet and 19,738 square feet, respectively. They will take occupancy in the second quarter following the completion of tenant improvements. Owner Luther Group developed the facility on a speculative basis. Bob Flood, Brian Flood and Derek Yentz of Founders 3 Real Estate Services represented ownership.