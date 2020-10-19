REBusinessOnline

Rexford Buys Two Industrial Properties for $27.6M, Sells Three Others for $44.2M in Southern California

SANTA FE SPRINGS, SYLMAR, OCEANSIDE, NATIONAL CITY AND SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Rexford Industrial Realty has acquired two industrial facilities for $27.6 million and completed the disposition of three properties for $44.2 million. The acquisitions were funded using cash on hand.

Rexford purchased 12133 Greenstone Ave. in Santa Fe Springs for $5.5 million, or $26 per land square foot, through an off-market transaction. The single-tenant container storage facility features a 12,586-square-foot truck terminal building on 4.8 acres with excess land serving as truck parking. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased on an agreement that is slated to expire in the near-term.

The company also acquired 12772-12746 San Fernando Road in Sylmar for $22.1 million, or $78 per land square foot. The facility comprises a 6.5-acre development site currently containing two legacy industrial buildings totaling 140,840 square feet. Following a short-term lease period, Rexford plans to demolish the existing buildings and develop a 145,000-square-foot, single-tenant, Class A industrial building on the site.

Rexford sold a single-tenant vacant building at 3927 Oceanic Drive in Oceanside for $10.3 million, or $188 per square foot, and a multi-tenant building located at 121 W. 33rd Street in National City for $13.5 million, or $176 per square foot. The company also sold a two-tenant building located at 2700-2722 S. Fairview in Santa Ana for $20.4 million, or $175 per square foot.

Additional terms of the transactions were not released.

