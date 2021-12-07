REBusinessOnline

Rexford Industrial Acquires 242,101 SF Topaz Business Center in Simi Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Topaz-Business-Center-Simi-Valley-CA

Topaz Distribution, Tire Hub, Sooner Express, Frontline, Derma E and Lifetech Resource are tenants at the 242,100-square-foot industrial center in Simi Valley, Calif. (Photo credit: Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura)

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Rexford Industrial has purchased Topaz Business Center, a six-unit industrial building in Simi Valley, from 2280 LLC for $46.4 million.

The property features 242,100 square feet of industrial space. Topaz Distribution purchased the asset 10 years ago for $14 million and added 40,000 square feet of rentable building footprint during a 2015 renovation.

Topaz Distribution occupies about 51,000 square feet of the property. Additional tenants include Tire Hub, Sooner Express, Frontline, Derma E and Lifetech Resource.

Mike Tingus, Jose Jusko and Grant Fulkerson of Lee & Associates’ LA North/Ventura office represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — What’s Ahead in 2022?
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  