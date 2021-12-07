Rexford Industrial Acquires 242,101 SF Topaz Business Center in Simi Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Topaz Distribution, Tire Hub, Sooner Express, Frontline, Derma E and Lifetech Resource are tenants at the 242,100-square-foot industrial center in Simi Valley, Calif. (Photo credit: Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura)

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Rexford Industrial has purchased Topaz Business Center, a six-unit industrial building in Simi Valley, from 2280 LLC for $46.4 million.

The property features 242,100 square feet of industrial space. Topaz Distribution purchased the asset 10 years ago for $14 million and added 40,000 square feet of rentable building footprint during a 2015 renovation.

Topaz Distribution occupies about 51,000 square feet of the property. Additional tenants include Tire Hub, Sooner Express, Frontline, Derma E and Lifetech Resource.

Mike Tingus, Jose Jusko and Grant Fulkerson of Lee & Associates’ LA North/Ventura office represented the buyer and seller in the deal.