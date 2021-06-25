REBusinessOnline

Rexford Industrial Acquires Five Industrial Properties in Southern California for $188.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

LOS ANGELES — Rexford Industrial Realty expanded its Southern California portfolio by purchasing five industrial properties for an aggregate acquisition price of $188.9 million. The facilities total 660,254 square feet.

The transactions include:
– The $93.6 million, or $363 per square foot, acquisition of a 257,976-square-foot repositioned industrial campus at 2425-2535 E. 12th St. in Los Angeles. The property is 96 percent leased and features 24-foot warehouse clearance and dock-high loading.
– The $27.4 million, or $307 per square foot, purchase of an 89,272-square-foot facility at 19951 Mariner Ave. in Torrance. Situated on 4.2 acres, the property offers 27-foot warehouse clearance, dock-high loading and an oversized yard.
– The $13.5 million, or $174 per square foot, acquisition of a two-building, 77,758-square-foot industrial property located at 2555 E. Del Amo Blvd. in Rancho Dominguez.
– The $27.3 million, or $87 per land square foot, purchase of a single-tenant, 100,000-square-foot property situated on 7 acres in the Los Angeles – Greater San Fernando Valley submarket.
– The $27.1 million, or $200 per square foot, acquisition of a two-tenant, 135,258-square-foot industrial building at 29120 Commerce Center Drive in Valencia. The property features 30-foot clear heights, dock-high loading and proximity to freeway access.

The seller(s) and additional terms of the transactions were not released.

