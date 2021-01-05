Rexford Industrial Acquires Four-Building Industrial Portfolio, Outdoor Storage Property in Southern California for $103.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Self-Storage, Western

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles-based Rexford Industrial has purchased a four-building industrial portfolio and an outdoor storage property in Southern California for $103.1 million. The names of the sellers were not released.

Through an off-market transaction, the company acquired four single-tenant industrial buildings located Southern California’s San Fernando Valley, Mid-Counties and Inland Empire West markets for $86.3 million, or $208 per square foot. The properties offer a total of 414,744 square feet of improvements on 25.2 acres. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 100 percent leased.

The properties are a 100,157-square-foot asset at 29010 Avenue Paine in Valencia, a 117,151-square-foot building at 29010 Commerce Center Drive in Valencia, a 105,041-square-foot facility at 13369 Valley Blvd. in Fontana and a 92,395-square-foot asset at 6635 Caballero Blvd. in Buena Park.

Rexford also acquired an industrial outdoor storage property located at 1235 S. Lewis St. in Anaheim for $16.8 million, or $80 per square foot. The 4.8-acre site features a 62,480-square-foot building.