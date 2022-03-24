Rexford Industrial Buys 53,651 SF Portfolio in Los Angeles for $28M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 1501-1545 Rio Vista in Los Angeles, the two buildings offer a total of 53,651 square feet of industrial space.

LOS ANGELES — Rexford Industrial has acquired two Class A industrial buildings in central Los Angeles for a total consideration of $28 million. Located at 1501-1545 Rio Vista, the buildings feature a total of 53,651 square feet. At the time of sale, both buildings were 100 percent leased to stable credit tenants.

Jerry Sackler of DAUM Commercial represented the seller, a private family real estate investment trust, and procured the buyer in the deal.