Rexford Industrial Buys 53,651 SF Portfolio in Los Angeles for $28M
LOS ANGELES — Rexford Industrial has acquired two Class A industrial buildings in central Los Angeles for a total consideration of $28 million. Located at 1501-1545 Rio Vista, the buildings feature a total of 53,651 square feet. At the time of sale, both buildings were 100 percent leased to stable credit tenants.
Jerry Sackler of DAUM Commercial represented the seller, a private family real estate investment trust, and procured the buyer in the deal.
