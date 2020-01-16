Rexford Industrial Buys 751,528 SF Pomona Distribution Center from Prologis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Lumber Liquidators and HD Supply occupy Pomona Distribution Center, a 751,528-square-foot industrial building in Pomona, Calif.

POMONA, CALIF. — Rexford Industrial Realty has purchased Pomona Distribution Center, an infill industrial building located at 1601 W. Mission Blvd. within the Mission-71 Business Park in Pomona. Prologis sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on a 32.2-acre site, the 751,528-square-foot multi-tenant building features a gated truck court, 20-foot clear heights, 84 dock-high loading doors, partial ESFR sprinklers and 4,000-amp power. The rectangular-shaped building offers access on three sides and dock-high loading positions on all four sides.

At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to Lumber Liquidators and HD Supply.

Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Mike Adey and Ed Hernandez of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller in the deal. Additionally, Phil Lombardo and Ty Newland from Cushman & Wakefield served as market advisors for the transaction.