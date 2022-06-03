Rexford Industrial Buys Four Properties in Southern California for $163.8M

LOS ANGELES — Rexford Industrial Realty has purchased four industrial assets for an aggregate acquisition price of $163.8 million in off-market transactions.

The purchases were funded using a combination of cash on hand, the company’s line of credit and units in the company’s operating partnership (OP Units).

In May and June, the company purchased: