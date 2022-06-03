REBusinessOnline

Rexford Industrial Buys Four Properties in Southern California for $163.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

LOS ANGELES — Rexford Industrial Realty has purchased four industrial assets for an aggregate acquisition price of $163.8 million in off-market transactions.

The purchases were funded using a combination of cash on hand, the company’s line of credit and units in the company’s operating partnership (OP Units).

In May and June, the company purchased:

  • 2020 South Central Ave. in Compton, Calif., for $10.8 million, or $110 per land square foot. The 2.3-acre, industrial-zoned land site contains a fully occupied, 30,233-square-foot, single-tenant building. Upon lease expiration, Rexford plans to redevelop the site by constructing a 45,000-square-foot, Class A industrial building.
  • 14200-14220 Arminta St. in Panorama City, Calif., for $90.2 million, or $451 per square foot. Situated on 8.5 acres, the 200,000-square-foot, Class A building is leased long-term to a credit tenant. The acquisition was completed using $24.5 million of cash and 954,000 OP Units at a value of $68.84 common stock. Michael Bogle of CBRE represented both Rexford and the seller, Powell Plaza Associates, in the transaction.
  • 1172 Holt Blvd. in Ontario, Calif., for $17.8 million, or $404 per square foot. Built in 2021 on 2.1 acres, the 44,000-square-foot, Class A building is adjacent to the Rexford’s recently purchased 1154 Holt Blvd. site. Currently, the property is leased to a single tenant.
  • 1550 S. Raymond Ave. in Fullerton, Calif., for $45 million, or $143 per land square foot. Situated on 7.2 acres, the industrial-zoned site contains a recently shuttered hotel that will be redeveloped into a Class A warehouse totaling approximately 138,500 square feet of excess land for trailer/outdoor storage.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  