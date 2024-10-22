Tuesday, October 22, 2024
13201-Dahlia-St-Fontana-CA
Located at 13201 Dahlia St. in Fontana, Calif., the cross-dock property features 278,650 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Rexford Industrial Buys Fully Leased Industrial Building in Fontana, California for $70.1M

by Amy Works

FONTANA, CAILF. — Rexford Industrial has acquired an industrial property, located at 13201 Dahlia St. in Fontana, from an undisclosed seller for $70.1 million.

Constructed in 1989, the cross-dock industrial facility features 30-foot clear heights, 59 dock-high door and four grade-level doors. At the time of sale, the 278,650-square-foot building was fully leased to a credit tenant.

Mark Detmer, Patrick Nally, Evan Moran, Mike McCrary, Jeff Bellitti, Ruben Goodsell and Hunter McDonald of JLL handled the transaction.

